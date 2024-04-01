Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 200%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 200% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 362,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 69,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

