SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.74

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

SEGRO Trading Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

