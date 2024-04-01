Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after buying an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SCI traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $73.19. 492,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,399. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

