ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $759.32 and last traded at $762.07. 167,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,217,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

The company has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

