SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

