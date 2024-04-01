Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.93

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 6542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.61 million, a PE ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

