Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

SHERF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

