Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIM. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
