Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.51) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £558.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,704.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

In other news, insider Anne O’Leary bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,346.52). In other news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,346.52). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). Insiders have purchased a total of 140,394 shares of company stock worth $14,208,612 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

