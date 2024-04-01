Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases By 28.3%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 29th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

