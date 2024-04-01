Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Expands By 16.5%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APLIF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

