Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 10.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ AUVIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

