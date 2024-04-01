Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 10.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
NASDAQ AUVIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.
Applied UV Company Profile
