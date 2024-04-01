Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines By 9.3%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. 8,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aspira Women’s Health from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

