Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Expands By 11.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS ECRTF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

