Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Expands By 11.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECRTF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
