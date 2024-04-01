Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 16.9%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

AtkinsRéalis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $40.92 on Monday. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

