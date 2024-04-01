Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Decreases By 8.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATLC

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.