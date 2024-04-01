Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Drops By 5.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 1,583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.35. 202,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,426. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 241.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

