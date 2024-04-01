Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Expands By 17.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,694,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIF traded up C$0.64 on Monday, hitting C$10.09. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.00.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

