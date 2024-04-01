Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Declines By 12.6%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

