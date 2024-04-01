Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Decreases By 10.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.57. 60,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company's revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

