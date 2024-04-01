Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases By 29.6%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300,285.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 113,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,604 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. 37,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,066. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

