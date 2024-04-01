Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Declines By 21.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN remained flat at $1.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

