Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Decreases By 20.0%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSRTF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

