Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Grows By 10.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $26.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
