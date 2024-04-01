Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 6.3%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.6 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.58.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

