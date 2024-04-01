Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Declines By 10.8%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,804,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 21,086,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
Shares of CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.
About China Power International Development
