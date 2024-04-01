Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Declines By 10.8%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,804,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 21,086,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

