Short Interest in Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Declines By 12.1%

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.
Citycon Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citycon Oyj
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.