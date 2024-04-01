Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declines By 16.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

