Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declines By 16.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
