Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 9.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.42. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

