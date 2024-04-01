Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 13.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,414.0 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $22.45 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

