Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 13.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,414.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $22.45 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.
Daifuku Company Profile
