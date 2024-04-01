Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 11.5%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 62,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,358. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

