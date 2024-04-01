Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Decreases By 15.2%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

