Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Declines By 9.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.

easyJet Price Performance

EJTTF traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

