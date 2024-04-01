Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Grows By 28.6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Genel Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEGYF stock remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

