Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Drops By 21.5%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,191.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

