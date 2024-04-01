Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Grows By 28.9%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$2.86.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
