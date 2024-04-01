Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Grows By 28.9%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$2.86.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

