Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Decreases By 21.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 366,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,183. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.