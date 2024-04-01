Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Grows By 29.5%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 29th total of 426,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,978. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

