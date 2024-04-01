Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declines By 21.9%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KB Home Stock Down 0.5 %
KB Home stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,883. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $72.00.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
