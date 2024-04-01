Short Interest in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Increases By 23.7%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at $39,276,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Palomar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

