Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Grows By 30.2%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRENW stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

