Short Interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Decreases By 17.7%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

PSTG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. 1,126,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 310.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

