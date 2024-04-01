Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Grows By 32.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,885. The stock has a market cap of $303.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 965,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after buying an additional 219,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

