Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Rises By 28.6%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692. The company has a market cap of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $160.32 and a 1 year high of $213.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

