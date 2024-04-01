Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 22.4%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

ZNOG stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

