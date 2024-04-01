Sidoti Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,346,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

