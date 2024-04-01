Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. 9,589,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,775. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

