Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.37. 89,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

