Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.82. 26,533,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,673,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

