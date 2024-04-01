Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

